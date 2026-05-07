Iran war day 69: Iran reviews US proposal as Israel strikes Beirut amid ongoing tensions

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Trump says US-Iran talks are “very good” as Tehran reviews peace proposal amid regional tensions. United States President Donald Trump has said that talks with Iran have been “very good” and suggested that a deal to end the conflict could be close, as Tehran continues to review a US peace proposal delivered through mediator Pakistan.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the proposal is still under review and that Tehran will communicate its response once it has finalised its position. The diplomatic process remains ongoing, with Pakistan playing a mediating role between Washington and Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The negotiations come amid continued regional instability, with military activity and political tensions persisting across multiple fronts.

In Iran, officials confirmed that the US proposal remains under consideration. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also commented on recent developments, referring to past military actions and mocking them in public remarks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is seeking support from China for discussions on a possible post-conflict regional framework. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also involved in mediation efforts, expressed cautious optimism about the direction of talks.

Trump has indicated he is aiming for a potential agreement before the end of his upcoming foreign trip, while US officials continue discussions over a reported framework involving multiple points, including regional security and maritime access.

At the same time, tensions have continued in the wider region. US forces have been involved in maritime enforcement actions in the Gulf of Oman, including an incident in which an Iranian-flagged tanker was reportedly disabled after allegedly attempting to breach a blockade.

Trump has also stated that the conflict could end quickly if an agreement is reached, while warning of possible escalation if negotiations fail.

In parallel developments, Israel has expanded military operations in the region, including airstrikes in Beirut, despite a ceasefire agreement that has remained fragile since mid-April. Cross-border exchanges involving Israel and Hezbollah have also continued, with reports of intercepted aerial targets and renewed strikes along the border area.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key point of economic and strategic pressure, with disruptions affecting global shipping costs and insurance rates. Meanwhile, financial and trade restrictions linked to Iran continue to influence international energy markets and banking activity.

Diplomatic efforts remain ongoing, with multiple regional and global actors involved, but major differences between the parties have yet to be resolved.

News.Az