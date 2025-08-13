Iran warns of NPT withdrawal if UN sanctions reimposed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s parliament has signaled it could withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if the United Nations reimposes international sanctions, Iranian lawmaker Manouchehr Mottaki told Defapress on Wednesday.

The statement comes amid growing pressure from European countries, which have indicated they may seek to reactivate UN sanctions on Iran by using the UN snapback mechanism before its expiration in October, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

