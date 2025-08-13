Yandex metrika counter

Iran warns of NPT withdrawal if UN sanctions reimposed

  • Economics
  • Share
Iran warns of NPT withdrawal if UN sanctions reimposed
Photo: Reuters

Iran’s parliament has signaled it could withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if the United Nations reimposes international sanctions, Iranian lawmaker Manouchehr Mottaki told Defapress on Wednesday.

The statement comes amid growing pressure from European countries, which have indicated they may seek to reactivate UN sanctions on Iran by using the UN snapback mechanism before its expiration in October, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      