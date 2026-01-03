Iran warns Trump against interference, armed forces on alert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly warned US President Donald Trump against meddling in Iran’s domestic affairs, calling his recent statements “reckless and dangerous” and emphasizing that Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty.

In a post on social media platform X, Araghchi addressed the ongoing protests sparked by the sharp fall of the Iranian rial. “Those in Iran impacted by transient exchange rate volatility have recently been peacefully protesting, as is their right,” he wrote. “Separate from that, we have witnessed isolated incidents of violent riots—including attacks on a police station and throwing of Molotov cocktails at police officers,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Araghchi criticized Trump’s remarks threatening military action, pointing out the US president’s own domestic experience: “Given President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard within US borders, he of all people should know that criminal attacks on public property cannot be tolerated.”

Responding to a social media post in which Trump said US forces are “locked and loaded,” Araghchi warned that such language only fuels instability. “President Trump’s message today… is reckless and dangerous,” he said. “As in the past, the Great People of Iran will forcefully reject any interference in their internal affairs.”

The foreign minister added that Iran’s military is on standby and fully prepared to respond to any violation of national sovereignty. “Our Powerful Armed Forces know exactly where to aim in the event of any infringement of Iranian sovereignty,” he said.

Protests in Tehran began Sunday after some shopkeepers temporarily closed their businesses to protest the rial’s dramatic decline. Iranian officials have acknowledged public economic concerns and stressed that peaceful protests are legitimate, while warning that foreign-backed elements may be trying to exploit the situation to incite violence.

News.Az