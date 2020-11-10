Iran welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh truce

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian president’s chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi hailed a peace deal brokered by Russia that results in a ceasefire between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia after weeks of war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the Russian mediation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the acceptance of ceasefire by the two sides involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute," Vaezi said in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

He added that Iran insists that the two warring sides must remain committed to respecting the international boundaries and protecting the civil rights of all groups.

Vaezi further said that the decades-old dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh would be settled with a negotiated and political solution provided that Baku and Yerevan respect the international law, such as the territorial integrity of states, and the civil rights of the nationals.

The Iranian president’s chief of staff added that Iran hails the termination of war in Nagorno-Karabakh and hopes that the ceasefire agreement would be implemented, Tasnim reported.

