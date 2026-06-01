Israel expands ground offensive in southern Lebanon

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Israel has expanded its ground operations across several fronts in southern Lebanon as part of efforts to establish control over what it describes as a buffer zone, according to retired Lebanese Brigadier General and military expert Hassan Jouni, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Jouni said the Israeli military has intensified its ground maneuvers and is now operating along multiple axes in what he described as a major escalation in the campaign.

He identified the strategic hilltop Beaufort Castle, overlooking Wadi al-Slouqi and the Litani River, as the central focus of the Israeli operation.

According to Jouni, Israeli forces had been working for months to secure the area and were eventually able to cross the river there. He said Israeli troops have now completed their control over Beaufort Castle and raised their flag at the site.

Jouni added that secondary operations in the nearby hilltop town of Ghandouriyeh, which overlooks Wadi al-Slouqi from the south, were aimed at securing the buffer zone between two ridges. He also noted that operations along the Dibbin axis to the east were mainly intended to maintain positions and contain movement in the area.

The military expert described the situation as a “clash of strategies” between Israel and Hezbollah.

“The Israeli army’s strategy is to prevent Hezbollah from launching its drones and rockets and targeting the north,” Jouni said. “Hezbollah’s strategy, both now and previously, is to keep northern Israel under fire.”

News.Az