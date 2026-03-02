Iran will hold no talks with US following strikes, says Larijani

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani has stated that the Islamic Republic will hold no negotiations with the United States after Washington and Tel Aviv launched strikes against the country.

Larijani made the remark in a post on his X account on Monday, responding to a report by The Wall Street Journal claiming that he had initiated new efforts to resume talks with the United States, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

In another post on X, Larijani said the US president had caused turmoil in the region as a result of his “pipe dreams” and is now worried about further losses among American servicemen.

The top Iranian security official added that Trump had turned his self-made slogan of “America First” into “Israel First” through illusion-driven actions, sacrificing American soldiers for Israel’s ambitions.

Larijani emphasised that American soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of Trump’s misinformation and ill conduct.

“Today, the Iranian nation is defending itself. Iran’s Armed Forces have not launched any aggression,” the SNSC secretary pointed out, stressing that Iran did not initiate the war.