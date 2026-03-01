Iran warns of unprecedented strike after missile attacks
Source: Reuters
Iran’s National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, on his X account, has warned that Tehran will launch a powerful new attack against the United States and Israel following recent missile strikes.
Larijani said Iran had already fired missiles at both countries, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
“Yesterday Iran fired missiles at the United States and Israel, and they did hurt,” he said. “Today we will hit them with a force that they have never experienced before.”
By Faig Mahmudov