Iran will not yield to pressure on nuclear issues, says VP

Iran’s Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref, stated that while the country is open to negotiating and engaging with Western nations regarding its nuclear program, it will never succumb to external pressures. Aref emphasized Iran’s determination to maintain its sovereignty and pursue its nuclear objectives independently, despite international demands or sanctions, News.az reports citing Mehr news agency .

Aref made the remark as he toured an exhibition of Iran’s nuclear industry achievements held at the compound of Atomic Energy Agency Organization (AEOI) on Monday.On the sidelines of the visit, he held talks with Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), and senior managers of the country’s nuclear industry.“We tell Western countries that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strategy is based on action for action,” he said.Iran has stepped up nuclear work since 2019, a year after former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), clinched under his predecessor Barack Obama.Tehran started to reduce its commitments under the JCPOA in a series of pre-announced and clear steps after witnessing the other parties’ failure to secure its interests under the agreement.Iran says it will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resolve disputed issues surrounding its nuclear program, rejecting media reports and statements by Western government officials suggesting Tehran is not willing to cooperate with the UN nuclear agency because it has not benefited from the JCPOA.Back in September, the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited Iran’s achievements in the nuclear industry which was put on display at Iran’s pavilion on the sidelines of the 68th General Conference of the agency in the Austrian capital Vienna.He said Iran has made significant progress in various fields of the nuclear industry, including radiopharmaceuticals, stable isotopes as well as agricultural and medical industries.

