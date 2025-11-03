Iranian air force delegation visits Belarus for defence talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian air force delegation is visiting Belarus to discuss expanding military and air defence cooperation between the two countries, according to the Belarusian Defence Ministry.

The visit began with a meeting between Major General Andrei Lukyanovich, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of Belarus, and Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Both sides discussed the state of Belarusian–Iranian relations and explored further opportunities to deepen cooperation in the field of air force and air defence.

During the visit, the delegation will tour the Military Academy of Belarus and several military units of the country’s air force, and will be acquainted with the latest electronic warfare systems.

The visit will continue until 5 November.

News.Az