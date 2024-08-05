Iranian Chief of Staff hails ‘strategic’ ties with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri has said that Iran-Russia ties are strategic and deep, which will never be disrupted with change of governments, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

The military official made the comment as he hosted Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Tehran on Monday.Bagheri said that the US is aware that unipolar power has come to an end in the world, adding that the Islamic Republic welcomes trilateral cooperation between Iran, Russia and China.Shoigu said on his part that Russia is ready to have cooperation with Iran on regional affairs.

