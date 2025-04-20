Iranian Deputy FM: Iran-US talks to be held wednesday with mediators

+ ↺ − 16 px

The expert-level talks between Iran and the United States, scheduled for April 23, will be held with mediators in Oman.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic, Kazem Gharibabadi, News.Az informs via TASS.

"Expert and technical meetings to discuss the details of the talks will be held on Wednesday in Muscat with the mediators. The parties are currently developing general principles for conducting the talks," he said at a meeting with the Iranian parliament's National Security Committee.

Iran stresses its right to enrich uranium, and the issue is considered one of Tehran's red lines in the talks, he added.

On April 19, the second round of indirect talks on the settlement of the situation around Tehran's nuclear program was held in Rome between Iran and the United States with the mediation of Oman. As a week ago, the American delegation was headed by the President's special envoy Steven Witkoff, and the Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to him, the parties have reached greater mutual understanding on a number of issues. The next meeting between Araghchi and Witkoff will take place on April 26 after consultations at the technical level, which will take place on April 23.

Following the second round, the Omani Foreign Ministry said the US and Iran were discussing an agreement that would allow the Islamic Republic to retain the opportunity to develop peaceful nuclear energy. The talks should ensure that Tehran renounces its nuclear weapons development and lifts sanctions on it.

On April 12, the first round of indirect talks between US and Iranian representatives, with Omani mediation, was held in Muscat on the situation around the Islamic Republic's nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was headed by Araghchi, the American delegation by Witkoff.

News.Az