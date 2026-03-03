Iranian drones hit Australia's Middle East air base near Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia said its military headquarters in the Middle East was hit by an Iranian drone attack over the weekend and that all staff are safe.

Defense Minister Richard Marles said he can confirm reports that the Al Minhad Air Base — just 24 kilometers (15 miles) south of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates — was hit over the weekend, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“There was some drones which did attack that base on the first night,” Marles, also deputy prime minister, said.

“We have a number of Australians who operate from a headquarters that we’ve had at Al Minhad now for many, many years,” he says. “They are all safe and accounted for.”

Australia has said it has 115,000 nationals in the Middle East who are unable to fly out because of airspace closures caused by the conflict.

Al Minhad Air Base has hosted Australian forces since 2003 and serves as the primary hub for the country’s operations in the Middle East.

Up to 80 Australians are on base at any given time, according to the Australian military.

News.Az