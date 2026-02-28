Yandex metrika counter

Iranian FM says Khamenei is still alive

Creator: OZAN KOSE | Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with NBC that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is still alive "to the best of his knowledge." 

Speaking live from Tehran after the joint strikes by the U.S. and Israel, Abbas Araghchi said two commanders had died but senior officials in the regime had survived including the head of the judiciary and the parliament speaker, News.Az reports, citing NBC.

“All high ranking officials are alive,” he said. “So everybody is now in its position, and we are handling this situation, and everything is fine.”


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

honor Patriotic War martyrs

