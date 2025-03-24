Iranian Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will pay an official visit to the Armenian capital on Monday, planning to discuss bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Transcaucasia region with the Armenian authorities, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Bagai said, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"As part of the ongoing consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and its neighbors on issues of bilateral relations and changes in the region (Transcaucasia - ed.), the Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country will visit Yerevan on Monday," the official Telegram channel of the Iranian Foreign Ministry quoted Bagai as saying.

According to Bagai, during the visit, which is to take place on the initiative of the Armenian side, Araqchi will meet with his counterpart, as well as the Prime Minister and other representatives of the Armenian authorities. In addition to discussing bilateral relations, the latest developments in the Transcaucasia region will be on the agenda.

News.Az