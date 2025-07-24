Iranian helicopter confronts US warship near territorial waters in Gulf of Oman - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tensions resurfaced in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday as Iran deployed a military helicopter to confront a United States Navy destroyer that was reportedly nearing Iranian territorial waters. Iranian state media described the encounter as “tense,” though the US military has downplayed the event, calling it a “safe and professional interaction” that had no impact on naval operations.

The incident involved the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, which was warned to alter its course as it approached waters under Iranian surveillance, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Video footage released by Iranian state television showed an SH-3 Sea King helicopter flying in close proximity to the American vessel. In the recording, an Iranian crew member is heard issuing a warning in English, ordering the destroyer to change course at approximately 10am local time (06:00 GMT).

State television characterized the approach by the Fitzgerald as a “provocative move” and claimed the US vessel threatened to fire on the Iranian helicopter if it did not retreat. Iranian military officials say the US destroyer eventually moved away from the area following repeated warnings.

IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News on Wednesday released footage it claimed showed an Iranian navy helicopter forcing the USS Fitzgerald, a US guided missile destroyer, to alter its course. The report said the warship had approached waters under Iran’s supervision in the Sea of Oman. pic.twitter.com/gcfMQ23K6f — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) July 23, 2025

However, US Central Command challenged Iran’s narrative. A US defense official, speaking anonymously to Reuters, confirmed that an Iranian aircraft approached the Fitzgerald but maintained that the entire exchange occurred in international waters and did not disrupt the warship’s mission. “Any reports claiming otherwise are falsehoods and attempts by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to spread misinformation,” the official stated.

This marks the first direct military encounter between the two nations since last month’s 12-day war between Iran and Israel, during which the United States took the controversial step of bombing Iranian nuclear facilities. President Donald Trump hailed the US airstrikes as a major success that “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. Yet, US intelligence sources have indicated the operation’s effectiveness was limited, with only one of Iran’s three nuclear sites—the Fordow facility—reportedly destroyed.

In a televised interview aired Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated his country’s intention to continue its nuclear program for peaceful purposes. He also warned that Iran is fully prepared for any future conflict with Israel, while expressing skepticism about the longevity of the current ceasefire between the two adversaries.

As tensions in the Gulf persist and military posturing continues on both sides, the incident underscores the fragile state of regional security and the potential for small-scale encounters to escalate into broader confrontations.

News.Az