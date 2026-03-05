Yandex metrika counter

Iranian missiles strike Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport – VIDEO

Source: Azernews

Iranian missiles have reportedly struck an airport in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Videos shared online appear to show the airport building being hit by the missile debris, News.Az reports.

No official statement has been issued by Azerbaijan's authorities.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

honor Patriotic War martyrs

