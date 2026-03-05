Iranian missiles strike Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport – VIDEO
- 05 Mar 2026 12:16
- 05 Mar 2026 12:34
- 1051095
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/iranian-missiles-strike-azerbaijan-s-nakhchivan-airport-video Copied
Source: Azernews
Iranian missiles have reportedly struck an airport in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Videos shared online appear to show the airport building being hit by the missile debris, News.Az reports.
No official statement has been issued by Azerbaijan's authorities.
By Nijat Babayev