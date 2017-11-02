Iranian newspapers highlight Azerbaijani President`s visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yesterday`s visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Islamic Republic of Iran has been in the spotlight of local newspapers.

The English-language newspapers “Tehran Times” and “Iran Daily” covered the Azerbaijani President`s meetings with the leadership of Iran, AzerTag reports. The issues discussed during the visit were also highlighted by papers “Keyhan”, Donyaye eqtesad”, “Arman”, “Jomhorieslam” and“ Sharg”. The newspapers noted fruitfulness of close cooperation among Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia for the three countries and nations.

“The presidents of the three countries make joint efforts to combat terrorism. By widening their relations, the heads of state try to build the “North-South” International Transport Corridor and benefit from the opportunities it will open,” the papers say.

News.Az

