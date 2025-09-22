Iranian Nuclear Chief visits Moscow for talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) and vice president of the country, has arrived in Moscow for talks, according to Russia's state-run RIA news agency citing the Iranian embassy.

The visit comes as the 15-member U.N. Security Council decided not to permanently lift sanctions on Tehran. Last month, three European countries triggered a 30-day process to reimpose sanctions, accusing Iran of failing to comply with the 2015 nuclear deal designed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies any such intention, while Russia has voiced support for Tehran’s right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RIA did not provide details on whom Eslami is scheduled to meet during his Moscow visit.

News.Az