Iranian nuclear issue must be resolved diplomatically — Kremlin

The Iranian nuclear issue should be resolved diplomatically, and there is no reason why this can’t be done, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"We firmly believe that Iran’s nuclear issue should be settled by peaceful, political and diplomatic means only, and we believe that the conditions for this are in place. Only political will is required," he said.

US President Donald Trump announced on March 7 that he had sent a message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calling for negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program. The Iranian leader declined his offer, saying that the US wasn’t looking to negotiate in good faith.

Peskov also stated on Friday that Moscow "proceeds from statements made by the Iranian leadership and Iranian representatives that Iran has no plans to acquire nuclear weapons."

