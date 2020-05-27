Iranian President Rouhani congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national holiday – the Republic Day,” the Iranian president said in his letter.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, having common historical, cultural and religious values, enjoy ample opportunities for cooperation and investment, Rouhani noted. “Based on the political will of our countries and thanks to the joint efforts and mutual support, important steps can be taken for the well-being and in the interests of our peoples.”

“I do hope that having defeated the coronavirus worldwide and in our countries and by developing bilateral relations and implementing agreements, we will continue our cooperation in various fields at the international and regional levels,” he added. “Taking this opportunity, I pray to Allah to send Your Excellency good health and success and to the friendly and brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan happiness and good days.”

News.Az