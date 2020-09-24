Iran’s coronavirus death toll exceeds 25,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 175 to 25,015 on Thursday, the highest in the Middle East, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 436,319 in the country, according to health ministry, Reuters reports.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 3,521 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours in Iran.

News.Az