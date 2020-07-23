Iran's COVID-19 death toll passes 15,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran on Thursday confirmed 221 additional fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide death toll to 15,074, according to the Health Ministry.

A further 2,621 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the overall count to 284,034, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

Noting that more than 247,230 people had so far recovered from the disease, Sadat Lari added that 3,667 patients remained in critical condition.

Over 2.25 million tests have been conducted in the country to date, she said.

The alarming surge in daily fatalities has sent shockwaves across Iran as the healthcare system is already overwhelmed.

News.Az