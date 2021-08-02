Iran's daily COVID-19 infections hit new record

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran registered on Monday the highest number of new COVID-19 infections detected in 24 hours, as the Iranian Health Ministry reported 37,189 new cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,940,708.

The pandemic has so far claimed 91,407 lives in Iran, up by 411 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in a briefing published on the ministry's official website.

A total of 3,404,533 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,607 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

By Monday, 10,285,494 people have received at least a dose of a coronavirus vaccine in the country, while 2,795,680 have taken two doses.

The report added that 26,039,450 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The Iranian health authorities reported first cases of COVID-19 in February 2020.

