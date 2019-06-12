Yandex metrika counter

Iran's Islamic Azad University opens branch in Azerbaijan

Iran's Islamic Azad University will open a branch in several countries, including Azerbaijan, said Ali Akbar Vilayeti,, Advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei and rector of the Azad Islam University, APA’s Tehran bureau reports.

He added that at present, the University's branches operate in Afghanistan, UAE, and Lebanon: "The university program envisages opening new branches in Syria, Iraq, Azerbaijan and other countries in the region."

News.Az


