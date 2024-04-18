Yandex metrika counter

Iran's MFA says Tehran's retaliatory steps completed

Iran's retaliatory measures have been completed, the country's Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian at a meeting of the UN Security Council said, News.Az reports.

The minister said steps must now be taken to keep Israel from escalating further.

According to him, if Israel uses force against Tehran's interests, Iran will exercise its right to an immediate and decisive response that will make them regret it.


