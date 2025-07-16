Iran’s Supreme Leader warns of stronger military response amid nuclear tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared on Wednesday that the country is prepared to respond decisively to any new military attacks, signaling Tehran’s readiness to deliver a blow greater than during the recent 12-day conflict with Israel.

Speaking during a meeting with students in Tehran, Khamenei praised the nation’s resolve in confronting the United States and Israel, whom he referred to as “the dog on a leash.” He emphasized Iran’s capability to inflict a more significant strike, referencing the missile barrage on the U.S. Al Udeid base in Qatar as a demonstration of Tehran’s military reach, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Israel and the U.S. recently carried out strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, alleging that Iran’s nuclear program is aimed at developing weapons—a claim Iran denies, insisting its nuclear activities are strictly civilian.

Khamenei also addressed the ongoing diplomatic efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal, highlighting the dual readiness of Iran in both military and diplomatic arenas. He urged Iranian diplomats to follow “guidelines” and persist vigorously in negotiations, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, Iran’s parliament issued a statement on Wednesday opposing the resumption of nuclear talks with the U.S. unless certain preconditions are met. The U.S. and European powers have set an end-of-August deadline for progress on a new agreement, warning that failure could trigger the reinstatement of international sanctions through the United Nations’ snapback mechanism.

The evolving situation continues to heighten tensions in the region, with global attention focused on Iran’s next moves both on the diplomatic front and in terms of military posture.

