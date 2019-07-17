Yandex metrika counter

Iran's Zarif says U.S. travel curbs on Iranian diplomats 'inhuman'

  • Region
  • Share
Iran's Zarif says U.S. travel curbs on Iranian diplomats 'inhuman'

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that tight U.S. travel restrictions on Iranian diplomats and their families living in New York ar

“It is certainly not a friendly action. It puts the members of the mission and their families under basically inhuman conditions. But for me it’s fine because I don’t have any work anywhere other than the three buildings,” he told reporters at the United Nations.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      