Iraq reopens airspace after US-Iran ceasefire announcement

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Iraq will reopen its airspace starting Wednesday, following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The decision to lift the airspace closure takes effect immediately.

The restriction had been in place for weeks as a precautionary measure amid escalating regional tensions, with officials citing security risks to civilian aviation.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.” The announcement came less than two hours before a self-imposed deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement, or face what Trump described as the potential destruction of “an entire civilization.”

News.Az