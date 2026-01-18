Iraq takes over Ain al-Asad Airbase following coalition pullout

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iraqi military has taken over the Ain al-Asad Airbase in western Anbar province after U.S.-led coalition forces withdrew, the Defense Ministry said Saturday, News.Az repors, citing Anadolu.

The ministry said the army formally took over the management of the base after the international coalition troops left the facility.

Chief of General Staff Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah inspected the site to oversee the distribution of duties and responsibilities among Iraqi units following the handover, according to the official news agency INA.

The US-led international coalition was established in 2014 to combat the Daesh terror organization after the group captured Mosul and large swathes of Iraqi territory.

In addition to the Ain al-Asad Airbase, coalition forces have historically operated out of a central base in Baghdad, facilities in Erbil and various training camps.

