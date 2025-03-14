Yandex metrika counter

Iraqi PM announces killing of top ISIS leader

The leader of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, "considered one of the most dangerous terrorist in Iraq and the world", has been killed, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said on Friday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Iraqi security forces, together with the US-led coalition fighting the militant group, killed Abdullah Maki Musleh Al Rifai, known as Abu Khadija, Mr Sudani said in a post on X.


