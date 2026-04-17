iPhone 18 Pro color lineup leaked: "Dark Cherry" expected to lead the 2026 flagship palette

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New rumors surfacing today have revealed the four color options Apple is reportedly planning for its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

According to supply chain sources, the standout addition to the lineup is "Dark Cherry" (Pantone 6076), a deep, wine-like red that will serve as the signature shade for the 2026 cycle, News.Az reports, citing Macrumors.

This new hue is described as more muted and sophisticated than previous experimental colors, such as last year’s Cosmic Orange, leaning into a premium, burgundy-toned aesthetic.

In addition to the headline red, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch in a new Light Blue (Pantone 2121), which reportedly resembles the fan-favorite Sierra Blue from previous generations.

Rounding out the collection are two more traditional options: a refined Dark Gray (Pantone 426C) and a classic Silver (Pantone 427C). Notably, for the second consecutive year, Apple appears to be omitting a true black option for its professional models, opting instead for the unified look of the dark gray and silver finishes.

The leak also suggests that these colors will be applied to a new back glass designed to minimize the visual gap between the glass and the titanium frame, creating a more seamless, monolithic appearance. While the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are scheduled for a September 2026 debut alongside the rumored iPhone Fold, analysts caution that these shades are still in the development phase and could be adjusted before mass production begins later this summer.

News.Az