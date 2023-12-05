Iraqi Prime Minister: There is a great potential for strengthening ties with Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iraq Nasir Mammadov has met with Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to discuss the dynamic development of relations between the two countries and the strengthening of political, religious, and cultural ties, News.az reports.

During the meeting, the sides noted that the first official visit of Iraq`s President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid to Azerbaijan this November would contribute to the cooperation between the two states.

The Prime Minister emphasized the vast potential for strengthening cooperation between the two brotherly nations across various domains, including politics, economics, commerce.

He praised Azerbaijan's economic progress resulting from ongoing reforms under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, foreseeing mutual benefit from future experience exchange in fields such as energy, agriculture, and information technologies.

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's unwavering support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty in both bilateral and multilateral formats. He underscored the importance of maintaining stability in regions where both countries have experienced the tragic consequences of wars, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives.

The parties also lauded the cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

Highlighting the great potential for cooperation between the two countries, ambassador Nasir Mammadov mentioned to the 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Iraq, scheduled to be held in Baghdad in the coming days.

The diplomat also provided insight into the Victory won in the Second Karabakh War and large ongoing reconstruction projects in the de-occupied territories.

The two also exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

