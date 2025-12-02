Ireland to send €125m to Ukraine

The Irish government is set to approve an additional €125 million (£110 million) in support for Ukraine during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

It comes after the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland for an official one-day visit, News.Az reports citing BBC.

A guard of honour took place as Zelensky visited Government buildings in Dublin, where the Ukrainian and Irish anthems were played.

It is understood Zelensky was updated on the peace talks by a Ukrainian delegation in Dublin during the visit.

Ukrainian and US negotiators held meetings in Florida in recent days in an effort to revise a peace deal viewed as favouring Russia.

The meeting involved Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, who led the Kyiv delegation, as well as Ukrainian foreign minister, Andriy Sybiha.

President Zelensky posted a photograph from the meeting on social media.

"I informed the team about my conversations with European leaders and with Steve Witkoff, which took place earlier in Paris. We note that the Russians have already launched new disinformation campaigns in view of preparations for their upcoming meetings with the American side," the post read.

"Ukraine approaches all diplomatic efforts with utmost seriousness – we are committed to achieving a real peace and guaranteed security. This is exactly the level of commitment that must be compelled from the Russian side, and this task can be accomplished only together with our partners."