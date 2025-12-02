Zelenskyy begins first official visit to Ireland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Ireland on December 2 for his first official visit.

They were greeted at Dublin Airport by Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, who reaffirmed Ireland’s “unwavering” support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During the visit, Zelenskyy is set to meet Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, who will brief him on recent peace negotiations with the U.S. delegation in Florida. Media reports indicate progress on key territorial and security issues, while U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to continue talks with Russia in Moscow.

News.Az