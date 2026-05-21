Germany foils Iranian plot against prominent Jewish leaders

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German federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a Danish national and an Afghan national accused of helping plot the assassination of prominent Jewish leaders on behalf of Iranian intelligence.

The suspects, identified as Ali S. and Tawab M., face charges of involvement in attempted murder. According to prosecutors, Ali S. worked for the intelligence branch of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and maintained close ties to its elite Quds Force, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In early 2025, he was tasked with surveillance on Josef Schuster, President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, and Volker Beck, Chairman of the German-Israeli Society, as well as spying on two Jewish grocers in Berlin.

Officials stated the gathered information was intended to facilitate targeted murder and arson attacks across Germany.

News.Az