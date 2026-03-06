IRGC claims to have targeted U.S. bases in the UAE and Kuwait

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has reportedly targeted U.S. forces at two military bases in the Gulf, according to Iranian state media.

The report said the attacks targeted al-Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, both of which host US military personnel, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No immediate details were provided about possible damage or casualties.

