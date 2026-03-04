Iran launched drones attack on Baghdad airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Baghdad’s international airport in Iraq, hours after a similar attack on the facility.

“Two drones were downed near Baghdad airport with no casualties or material damage reported,” an unnamed Iraqi official told AFP news agency. Another security source in Baghdad confirmed the incident, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

RECOMMENDED STORIES US embassy urges Americans to leave Iraq immediately

Iran claims it had no choice but to respond to US-Israeli strikes

Fujairah Airport runs charter flights amid regional challenges

Shahed drones hit Ukraine’s Mykolaiv, fire breaks out

The airport includes a military base that hosts a US diplomatic facility and previously housed US-led coalition troops.

News.Az