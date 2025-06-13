IRGC launches 'True Promise 3' operation against Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced the launch of the “True Promise 3” operation on Friday night, according to an official statement from the military force.

The statement said the operation targeted “dozens of sites, military centers, and air bases of the usurping Zionist regime in the occupied territories” in retaliation for recent Israeli airstrikes, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The IRGC said it delivered a "crushing, precise response" following Israeli attacks that resulted in "the martyrdom of a group of high-ranking commanders of the armed forces, prominent scientists and innocent citizens, especially children."

The IRGC described the Israeli strikes as "assault and aggressive action of the bloodthirsty, child-killing terrorist Zionist regime" against "areas of Islamic Iran."

The operation was conducted "with reliance on divine power, the wise guidance of the Supreme Commander of the Forces and the unified demand and support of the noble Iranian nation," the statement said.

The IRGC said it launched the operation "with the sacred code 'Ya Ali ibn Abi Talib' on the blessed night of the blessed Eid al-Ghadir."

The forces described themselves as "the defensive and offensive arm of the Iranian nation" in conducting the retaliation.

"Details of this operation will be announced to the noble Iranian nation in the next statement," the IRGC said.

The operation followed Israeli strikes that killed IRGC chief Hossein Salami, Armed Forces Chief Mohammad Bagheri, and other senior military leaders.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the Israeli military said. "Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat."

Hundreds of ballistic missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel, marking the start of Tehran’s response to intensive Israeli strikes, Iranian state media has reported.

A second wave of Iranian missiles is en route to Israel, Iranian media. The Israeli military also said rocket fire was continuing.

Israel launched "Rising Lion" operation on Friday mornign, using 200 jets to strike 100 targets across Iran, including nuclear facilities and military sites.

Israel used 200 jets to strike 100 targets across Iran in "Rising Lion" operation, at least killing four top commanders, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief Hossein Salami.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed “severe punishment” for the attacks, saying “the powerful hand of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces will not let it go.”

News.Az