IRGC says its naval forces strike US oil tanker in northern Persian Gulf

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its naval forces have struck an American oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf, setting it ablaze.

In a statement, the IRGC said the vessel was hit early Thursday and is currently burning, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

“We have previously announced that under international rules and regulations, control over passage through the Strait of Hormuz rests with the Islamic Republic of Iran during wartime,” the statement added.

“Everyone must comply,” the force emphasized.

The IRGC had previously warned that military and commercial vessels belonging to the U.S., Israel, European countries, and their allies would not be permitted to pass through the region and would be struck if detected, the statement noted.

