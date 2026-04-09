IRGC warns of response over renewed Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, head of the IRGC Aerospace Force, wrote on social media that preparations were under way for a “heavy response”, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“An attack on the proud Hezbollah is an attack on Iran,” Mousavi said.

“The field is preparing a heavy response to the regime’s brutal crimes. My dear people, the real fuel of the missiles is your united presence on the streets.”

Press TV reported that hours after a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire was announced, which also included a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes on Beirut and surrounding areas killed at least 254 people and wounded 1,165, according to Lebanese authorities.

In a separate statement, the IRGC directly addressed both Washington and Tel Aviv.

“Not even hours have passed since the ceasefire agreement, and the wolf-like Zionist regime, whose predatory nature and the killing of innocents, children and women is an inseparable part of its identity, has begun a savage massacre in Beirut,” the IRGC said.

“We strongly warn the treacherous United States and its partner: if the aggression against Lebanon is not immediately stopped, we will fulfil our duty and deliver a regretful response to the evil aggressors in the region.”

According to Press TV, the strikes reportedly targeted residential areas in Beirut and across southern Lebanon, destroying buildings and trapping families under rubble. Rescue teams continued searching for survivors late into the night.