Irish PM seeks deeper trade ties with China in Beijing

Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin is holding high-level talks in Beijing this week aimed at deepening trade ties with China, as relations between Beijing and the European Union remain strained.

Martin is scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday to discuss trade issues in greater detail, including Irish beef exports and China’s recently imposed tariffs on dairy products. The meeting follows Martin’s talks with President Xi Jinping on Monday during his five-day visit to China, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking to media in a video shared on his X account, Martin said his trip has a “significant economic dimension,” with trade at the center of discussions. He noted that Xi had agreed to engage Chinese officials on specific concerns related to Irish agricultural exports.

The Irish leader described his meeting with Xi as “warm and constructive,” covering bilateral relations as well as broader EU-China ties. He said Xi emphasized the need for Europe and China to consider a long-term framework for governing future trade.

China-EU relations have been tense since the EU imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports in 2024. Beijing has since responded with measures including new tariffs on EU dairy products and additional quotas and duties on beef imports, affecting global exporters.

Martin is the first Irish prime minister to visit China since 2012.

