China eyes stronger Ireland ties to improve EU relations

China is seeking to deepen economic and trade cooperation with Ireland as part of a broader effort to improve relations with the European Union, President Xi Jinping said during talks with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Beijing. Xi highlighted mutual respect and win-win cooperation as key to stable, long-term ties.

Xi also urged Ireland to play a constructive role in China–EU relations as it prepares to assume the rotating EU Council presidency, while pointing to potential cooperation in AI, the digital economy, pharmaceuticals, and tourism, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Martin said Ireland recognizes China’s global importance and stressed the need for open trade, with his visit coming shortly after Beijing imposed tariffs on EU dairy products, including Irish exports.

 


