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Micheal Martin
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Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin is holding high-level talks in Beijing this week aimed at deepening trade ties with China, as relations between Beijing and the European Union remain strained.06 Jan 2026-09:20
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China is seeking to deepen economic and trade cooperation with Ireland as part of a broader effort to improve relations with the European Union, President Xi Jinping said during talks with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Beijing. Xi highlighted mutual respect and win-win cooperation as key to stable, long-term ties.05 Jan 2026-09:58
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Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin will visit China starting Sunday, marking the first trip by an Irish Taoiseach to the country since 2012, as Beijing moves to strengthen ties with individual European Union member states.03 Jan 2026-11:30
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Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin has strongly condemned Israel’s renewed airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, which violated a ceasefire agreement with Hamas and left more than 100 people dead, including 46 children, according to Palestinian officials.30 Oct 2025-10:15
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Irish Premier Micheál Martin has called for the EU to adopt a "strategic approach" regarding U.S. tariffs, as he predicted challenges for the Irish spirits industry.13 Mar 2025-21:15
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Irish Premier Micheál Martin has arrived at the West Wing of the White House for a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.12 Mar 2025-20:28
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