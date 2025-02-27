Irish premier reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine to Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday at Shannon Airport, prior to Zelenskyy's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC.

The leaders held a warm and substantial discussion on the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the country's defense against Russia, according to an official statement on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Speaking after the meeting, Taoiseach Martin expressed Ireland's unwavering support for Ukraine.

“We discussed the latest developments regarding the situation in Ukraine,” said the Taoiseach. “I reiterated Ireland's steadfast support for Ukraine and its people as they continue to defend themselves against Russia's ongoing aggression.”

“We are committed to providing practical support to Ukraine,” he added.

Separately, Zelenskyy, in a statement following his meeting, expressed gratitude on Telegram for Ireland's assistance, emphasizing its role in strengthening Ukraine's defense against “Russian terror.”

“Ukraine values the help and support from the Irish people and government,” he said. The two leaders addressed the upcoming European Council meeting on March 6, where EU leaders will focus on advancing a just, sustainable, and lasting peace for Ukraine. The talks also covered Ireland's involvement in demining efforts and EU training missions, as well as non-lethal security assistance to protect lives. Moreover, they addressed Ukraine's humanitarian initiative, Food from Ukraine, and potential Irish contributions to the program, said Zelenskyy. Martin reiterated the importance of EU unity in ensuring Ukraine's security and the restoration of peace. He expressed his support for accelerating Ukraine's membership in the EU, which he believes would be key to ensuring long-term security guarantees for the nation. “I reaffirmed Ireland's support for Ukraine's European integration. This will play a vital role in the broader security framework for Ukraine,” Martin concluded.

