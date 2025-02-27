Irish premier reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine to Zelenskyy
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday at Shannon Airport, prior to Zelenskyy's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC.
The leaders held a warm and substantial discussion on the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the country's defense against Russia, according to an official statement on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Speaking after the meeting, Taoiseach Martin expressed Ireland's unwavering support for Ukraine.
“We discussed the latest developments regarding the situation in Ukraine,” said the Taoiseach. “I reiterated Ireland's steadfast support for Ukraine and its people as they continue to defend themselves against Russia's ongoing aggression.”
“We are committed to providing practical support to Ukraine,” he added.
Separately, Zelenskyy, in a statement following his meeting, expressed gratitude on Telegram for Ireland's assistance, emphasizing its role in strengthening Ukraine's defense against “Russian terror.”