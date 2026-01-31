IRNA: No explosions in Tabriz and Tehran

No explosion has occurred in Tabriz, IRNA writes, citing the Crisis Management Department of the East Azerbaijan Governorate, News.Az reports.

The department has denied reports claiming an explosion took place in Tabriz.

“Investigations have shown that these reports are not true,” the statement said.

Reports of an explosion near Tehran have also been denied.

According to IRNA, a fire broke out in dry reed beds along the Shur River. A local official said there is no reason for public concern and that the fire was caused by negligence or the actions of individuals burning dry vegetation.