IRS to lay off 6,000 employees as part of federal workforce downsizing

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin laying off approximately 6,000 employees Thursday as part of the Trump administration’s effort to downsize the federal workforce, according to sources familiar with the plan.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the layoffs will mostly impact probationary employees—those without full job protections, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

IRS managers have reportedly instructed the affected workers to return to the office with their government-issued equipment.

The agency, which employs around 100,000 people nationwide, including accountants, lawyers, and other personnel, has already implemented a hiring freeze.

Some IRS agents have also been redirected to assist with immigration enforcement tasks. Neither the IRS nor the Treasury Department has publicly commented on the layoffs.

