Is Facebook down? Users report access issues

Facebook appeared to experience an outage early Thursday morning, with numerous users reporting difficulties accessing the platform.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors website outages, outage reports began rolling in around 3:50 am, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

By 5:50 a.m., over 330 users had reported issues accessing the site.

Some users who attempted to log in on Thursday morning were met with a notification regarding “advanced protection,” noting that security changes needed to be made to the user’s account before they could access their profile.

It remains unclear what caused the issue.


