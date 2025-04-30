Is XRP price going to crash again? Read then buy!

Is XRP price going to crash again? Read then buy!

XRP price has rebounded by over 40% in the last three weeks to reach over $2.28 on April 29, but it’s still trading over 30% below its local high of $3.39, News.Az reports.

XRP/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView

Will XRP’s price sustain the recovery or drop further in the coming days?

XRP’s rising wedge flashes selloff risks

XRP is showing signs of a potential breakdown as a rising wedge pattern forms on its 4-hour chart, raising the risk of a sharp short-term correction.

As of April 29, XRP trades around $2.29, hovering near the wedge’s upper resistance. The pattern, defined by converging upward-sloping trendlines, typically signals weakening bullish momentum and a likely trend reversal.

XRP/USD four-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

A confirmed breakdown below the wedge’s lower support could push XRP toward $1.89, down about 17% from current levels, by mid-May.

Supporting the bearish outlook is XRP’s relative strength index (RSI), which sits near 60, indicating that it’s approaching overbought territory, which may lead to profit-taking by traders.

XRP realized price is near $1

XRP’s current realized price (aggregated) of $1.02 represents the average acquisition cost of all circulating tokens. It serves as a key indicator of market sentiment, helping to identify periods of overvaluation or undervaluation.

As of April 29, XRP was trading around $2.28, more than 120% above its realized price. Historically, when XRP trades far above its realized price, it tends to reflect speculative euphoria and elevated risk.

XRP realized price aggregated. Source: TradingView

In early 2018 and mid 2021, huge divergences between XRP’s spot and realized price preceded sharp corrections toward the realized price target, as shown above. In 2025, the gap between spot and realized price has increased similarly.

If bullish momentum weakens, XRP may face increased selling pressure, potentially retracing toward the realized price level near $1.02, down by over 50% from the current price levels.

XRP falling wedge could save the bulls

XRP is flashing signs of bullish continuation as it holds firmly above its 50-week exponential moving average (EMA) near $1.67, a level that acted as resistance throughout the 2022–2024 bear cycle and is now serving as strong support.

XRP/USD weekly price chart. Source: TradingView

Additionally, XRP is forming a classic falling wedge pattern on the week chart, a structure often associated with bullish reversal breakouts.

The tightening price range suggests declining selling pressure, with a potential breakout looming if bulls manage to push price above the wedge’s upper trendline.

