Islamic Development Bank interested in participating in projects in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

A delegation of the Islamic Development Bank Group led by its President Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser has made a visit to Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district informed the delegation about the projects implemented in Shusha. Also, representatives of the Ministry of Economy made presentations about the economic potential of liberated territories, infrastructure projects as well as concessions for entrepreneurs.

In turn, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, hailed the importance of the economic projects implemented jointly with Azerbaijan, stressing the great potential for expanding cooperation. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser said that the Bank is interested in the projects implemented in Shusha.

The delegation got acquainted with Shusha square, Khan gizi spring, Yukhari Govhar Aga mosque, Shusha Castle walls, Jydir Duzu plain.

News.Az