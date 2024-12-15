Israel announces the shutdown of its embassy in Ireland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has declared the closure of Israel's embassy in Dublin, News.Az reports citing the Reuters .

"Israel will close its Dublin embassy due to the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government", Reuters quoted him as saying.The Israeli side motivated this step by recalling that last week Ireland supported South Africa’s legal motion against Israel with the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocide.According to the news agency, Saar recalled that the Israeli ambassador had been recalled from Dublin in May following Ireland recognizing the Palestinian state.

